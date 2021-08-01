PUBLIC NOTICE
The Walla Walla Foundry, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The proposed project is a Parking Lot development and is located at 405 Woodland Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362, parcel #360719330027 and parcel #360730220020.
This project involves approximately 1.5 acres of soil disturbance for commercial site work construction activities. The receiving water(s) is/are infiltrated through existing soil and systems on properties.
Any persons desiring to present their views to the department of Ecology regarding this application may do so in writing within thirty days of the last date of publication of this notice. Comments shall be submitted to the department of Ecology. Any person interested in the department’s action on this application may notify the department of their interest within thirty days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.
Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology
Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater
PO Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696 (Pub. Aug. 1 & 8, 2021)