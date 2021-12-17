Public Notice

The following is an ordinance passed by the City Council of the City of College Place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021.

AN ORDINANCE BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, WALLA WALLA

COUNTY, WASHINGTON ADOPTING THE BUDGET OF THE CITY FOR THE YEAR 2022

AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE THEREOF.

Whereas, the City of College Place is a non-charter code city governed by the rules and regulations of RCW 35A; and

Whereas, notice of hearing by the City Council of the City of College Place for and against said budget and the terms thereof having been given in the manner and time required by law and public hearings being held in the Council Chambers on November 23, 2021, and December 14, 2021; and

Whereas, the final budget of the City of College Place for the year 2022 has been submitted and approved;

Now therefore, the City Council of the City of College Place do hereby Ordain as follows:

Section 1:  That the budget for the City of College Place is hereby established for the year 2022 as follows:

 Fund                  Title            Revenues               Expenditures                                   

001        Current Expense Fund             $   12,783,030          12,783,030    

005        Current Expense Reserve Fund        $       481,522               481,522

012         Technology Reserve Fund         $       722,681              722,681       

061         Employee Benefit Reserve Fund         $       454,233             454,233           

100         Street Fund                  $    1,204,922          1,204,922

120         Criminal Justice Fund              $         57,281                    57,281     

121         Forfeited Proceeds Fund         $          2,097                 2,097      

130         Hotel/Motel Tax Fund            $        65,720               65,720

201         ULTGO Bond Fund                $      503,758             503,758         

202         LTGO Bond Fund              $         -                       -       

235         Commercial Drive Debt Service Fund    $     284,454            284,454    

301         Street Capital Contribution Fund         $       77,080               77,080

305         Capital Improvement Fund (REET 1)    $     665,642             665,642

306         Capital Improvement Fund (REET2)    $  3,493,804          3,493,804     

309         CDBG Projects Fund            $     364,000             364,000

311         Street Improvement Fund         $   1,961,172          1,961,172     

315         Facility Maintenance Reserve Fund (CE)    $     660,398            660,398        

320         Equipment Reserve Fund        $  2,008,964         2,008,964

330         Economic Development Fund        $     702,539            702,539         

340         Economic Development Reserve Fund    $              65                                65           

400         Water Fund                $  2,513,977         2,513,977    

401         Wastewater Fund            $  5,235,539         5,235,539        

402         Stormwater Fund            $  1,221,330         1,221,330

403         Stormwater Capital Reserve Fund    $  1,578,385         1,578,385

410         Water Capital Reserve Fund           $  7,497,817          7,497,817

411         Wastewater Capital Reserve Fund    $  3,139,505         3,139,505

412         Wastewater Debt Service Fund        $  1,608,107         1,608,107   

413         Water Capital Improv Reserve Fund    $  1,908,548         1,908,548           

425         Water  Revenue Bond Fund        $     671,525            671,525            

426         Water Bond Reserve Fund        $     144,444           144,444        

431         Water System Construction Fund        $  1,244,884                      1,244,884        

500         Equipment Rental & Replacement Fund    $     664,470           664,470            

625         Flexible Benefits Plan Fund           $       28,051            28,051

Totals:                        $    53,949,946             53,949,946

Section 2: Clerical Corrections.  The City Clerk and the codifiers of this ordinance are authorized to make necessary clerical corrections to this ordinance including, but not limited to, the correction of scrivener’s/clerical errors, references, ordinance numbering, section/subsection numbers and any references thereto.

Section 3: Severability.  If any section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause, or phrase of this ordinance is declared unconstitutional or invalid for any reason, such decision shall not affect the validity of the remaining portions of this ordinance.

Section 4:  Effective Date.  This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force five days after its passage and publication as provided by law.

PASSED by the City Council of the City of College Place, Washington, this 14th day of December, 2021

(Pub. Dec. 17, 2021)

