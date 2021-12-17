Public Notice
The following is an ordinance passed by the City Council of the City of College Place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021.
AN ORDINANCE BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, WALLA WALLA
COUNTY, WASHINGTON ADOPTING THE BUDGET OF THE CITY FOR THE YEAR 2022
AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE THEREOF.
Whereas, the City of College Place is a non-charter code city governed by the rules and regulations of RCW 35A; and
Whereas, notice of hearing by the City Council of the City of College Place for and against said budget and the terms thereof having been given in the manner and time required by law and public hearings being held in the Council Chambers on November 23, 2021, and December 14, 2021; and
Whereas, the final budget of the City of College Place for the year 2022 has been submitted and approved;
Now therefore, the City Council of the City of College Place do hereby Ordain as follows:
Section 1: That the budget for the City of College Place is hereby established for the year 2022 as follows:
Fund Title Revenues Expenditures
001 Current Expense Fund $ 12,783,030 12,783,030
005 Current Expense Reserve Fund $ 481,522 481,522
012 Technology Reserve Fund $ 722,681 722,681
061 Employee Benefit Reserve Fund $ 454,233 454,233
100 Street Fund $ 1,204,922 1,204,922
120 Criminal Justice Fund $ 57,281 57,281
121 Forfeited Proceeds Fund $ 2,097 2,097
130 Hotel/Motel Tax Fund $ 65,720 65,720
201 ULTGO Bond Fund $ 503,758 503,758
202 LTGO Bond Fund $ - -
235 Commercial Drive Debt Service Fund $ 284,454 284,454
301 Street Capital Contribution Fund $ 77,080 77,080
305 Capital Improvement Fund (REET 1) $ 665,642 665,642
306 Capital Improvement Fund (REET2) $ 3,493,804 3,493,804
309 CDBG Projects Fund $ 364,000 364,000
311 Street Improvement Fund $ 1,961,172 1,961,172
315 Facility Maintenance Reserve Fund (CE) $ 660,398 660,398
320 Equipment Reserve Fund $ 2,008,964 2,008,964
330 Economic Development Fund $ 702,539 702,539
340 Economic Development Reserve Fund $ 65 65
400 Water Fund $ 2,513,977 2,513,977
401 Wastewater Fund $ 5,235,539 5,235,539
402 Stormwater Fund $ 1,221,330 1,221,330
403 Stormwater Capital Reserve Fund $ 1,578,385 1,578,385
410 Water Capital Reserve Fund $ 7,497,817 7,497,817
411 Wastewater Capital Reserve Fund $ 3,139,505 3,139,505
412 Wastewater Debt Service Fund $ 1,608,107 1,608,107
413 Water Capital Improv Reserve Fund $ 1,908,548 1,908,548
425 Water Revenue Bond Fund $ 671,525 671,525
426 Water Bond Reserve Fund $ 144,444 144,444
431 Water System Construction Fund $ 1,244,884 1,244,884
500 Equipment Rental & Replacement Fund $ 664,470 664,470
625 Flexible Benefits Plan Fund $ 28,051 28,051
Totals: $ 53,949,946 53,949,946
Section 2: Clerical Corrections. The City Clerk and the codifiers of this ordinance are authorized to make necessary clerical corrections to this ordinance including, but not limited to, the correction of scrivener’s/clerical errors, references, ordinance numbering, section/subsection numbers and any references thereto.
Section 3: Severability. If any section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause, or phrase of this ordinance is declared unconstitutional or invalid for any reason, such decision shall not affect the validity of the remaining portions of this ordinance.
Section 4: Effective Date. This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force five days after its passage and publication as provided by law.
PASSED by the City Council of the City of College Place, Washington, this 14th day of December, 2021
(Pub. Dec. 17, 2021)
