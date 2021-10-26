PUBLIC NOTICE
The following measures will be submitted to voters on the November 2, 2021 General Election ballot:
ADVISORY VOTES
Advisory Vote No. 36 Engrossed Second Substitute House Bill 1477. The legislature imposed, without a vote of the people, a 988 behavioral health crisis response and suicide prevention tax on telephone lines, costing $432,000,000 in its first ten years, for government spending.
Advisory Vote No. 37 Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5096. The legislature imposed, without a vote of the people, a 7% tax on capital gains in excess of $250,000, with exceptions, costing $5,736,000,000 in its first ten years, for government spending.
Advisory Vote No. 38 Second Substitute Senate Bill 5315. The legislature increased, without a vote of the people, a tax on captive insurers in the amount of 2% of premiums from owners/affiliates, costing $53,000,000 in its first ten years, for government spending.
This notice is provided by the Office of the Secretary of State as required by law. (Pub. Oct. 26, 2021)
