PUBLIC NOTICE

The following measures will be submitted to voters on the November 2, 2021 General Election ballot:

ADVISORY VOTES

Advisory Vote No. 36 Engrossed Second Substitute House Bill 1477.  The legislature imposed, without a vote of the people, a 988 behavioral health crisis response and suicide prevention tax on telephone lines, costing $432,000,000 in its first ten years, for government spending.

Advisory Vote No. 37 Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5096.  The legislature imposed, without a vote of the people, a 7% tax on capital gains in excess of $250,000, with exceptions, costing $5,736,000,000 in its first ten years, for government spending.

Advisory Vote No. 38 Second Substitute Senate Bill 5315. The legislature increased, without a vote of the people, a tax on captive insurers in the amount of 2% of premiums from owners/affiliates, costing $53,000,000 in its first ten years, for government spending.

This notice is provided by the Office of the Secretary of State as required by law. (Pub. Oct. 26, 2021)

