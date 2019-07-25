PUBLIC NOTICE
The Port of Walla Walla, 310 ‘A’ Street, Walla Walla, Washington 99362, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.
The proposed project, Wallula Dodd Water System Mechanical and Electrical Design, is north of Wallula, Washington, south of Burbank, Washington, and east of U.S. Highway 12 within Walla Walla County, Washington.
This project involves approximately 9 acres of soil disturbance for water main connections, groundwater and irrigation improvements, well pump piping and valves, above grade enclosures, and well drainage swales.
Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.
Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology
Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater
P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696 (Pub. July 25 & Aug. 1, 2019)