Public Notice
The following is a summary of an ordinance approved by the City Council of the City of College place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, November 12th :
ORDINANCE NO. 19-021
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE ADOPTING A UNIFIED DEVELOPMENT CODE TO IMPLEMENT THE CITY’S UPDATED COMPREHENSIVE PLAN; AUTHORIZING ADMINISTRATIVE INTERPRETATIONS NECESSARY TO ADMINISTER THE UNIFIED CODE; ADOPTING FINDINGS OF FACT; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
Section 1: Code Repealed. CPMC Title 15 Buildings and Construction; CPMC Title 16 Subdivisions; CPMC Title 17 Zoning; CPMC Title 18 Environment; and CPMC Title 19 Consolidated Development Code. Section 2: Unified Development Code Adopted. Section 3: Administrative Interpretations. Section 4 Findings of Fact. Section 5: Clerical Corrections. Section 6: Severability. Section 7: Effective Date. This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force on January 1, 2020, after its passage and publication as provided by law.
This ordinance in its entirety is available by contacting the City Clerk at the College Place City Hall at 625 S. College Avenue, College Place Washington. –Lisa R. Neissl, City Clerk
(Pub. Nov. 14, 2019)