Public Notice

The following is  a summary of an ordinance approved by the City Council of the City of College place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, September 14th:

ORDINANCE NO. 21-012

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, WASHINGTON AMENDING COLLEGE PLACE MUNICIPAL CODE TITLE 9 – PEACE, MORALS AND WELFARE.

Section 1:  Add section 9.04.005, repeal sections 9.04.011 and 9.04.012, and modify Title 9 heading, Chapter 9.04 heading, and section 9.04.010 to the CPMC.

Section 2: Severability; Section 3: Effective Date; Section 4: Clerical Corrections

This ordinance in its entirety will be mailed upon request to the City Clerk at College Place City Hall at 625 S College Avenue, College Place Washington. (Pub. Sept. 17, 2021)

