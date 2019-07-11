Public Notice
The following is a summary of an ordinance approved by the City Council of the City of College place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, July 9th:
ORDINANCE NO. 19-017
AN ORDINANCE BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, WASHINGTON TO ADD CHAPTER 10.04.020 CUTTING CORNERS TO THE COLLEGE PLACE MUNICIPAL CODE TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC SAFETY AND DETER TRAFFIC FROM CIRCUMVENTING TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICES BY CUTTING THROUGH PRIVATE PARKING LOTS
Section 1: Adding CPMC 10.04.020 - Cutting Corners Section 2: Clerical Corrections. Section 3: Severability. Section 4: Effective Date. This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force five days after its passage and publication as provided by law.
This ordinance in its entirety is available by contacting the City Clerk at the College Place City Hall at 625 S. College Avenue, College Place Washington. –Lisa R. Neissl, City Clerk (Pub. July 11, 2019)