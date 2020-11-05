PUBLIC NOTICE
The Port of Walla Walla, 310 'A' Street, Walla Walla, Washington 99362, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.
The Lift Station No. 2 Project at the proposed Burbank Business Park is located southwest of the roundabout in the vicinity north of Jantz Rd. and south of Gateway Rd.
The Burbank Business Park Lift Station No. 2 project involves 28 acres of soil disturbance for construction. Lift Station No. 2 will be sized to pump an average daily flow of approximately 100,000 gallons per day (gpd). Wastewater flowing to Lift Station No. 2 will be pumped by an existing pressure sewer to the main lift station (Lift Station No. 1).
Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.
Comments can be submitted to:
Department of Ecology
Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater
P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696 (Pub. Nov. 5 & 12, 2020)