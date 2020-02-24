PUBLIC NOTICE
The South Columbia Basin Irrigation District is providing public notice that it will be applying aquatic herbicides to its irrigation canals, drains, and wasteways in accordance with Washington Department of Ecology Permit No. WAG991000.
The purpose of the herbicide applications is to control aquatic weeds within the irrigation delivery and drainage systems.
Treatments will be to all irrigation canals, drains, and wasteways constructed by the United States Bureau of Reclamation within the boundaries of the South Columbia Basin Irrigation District located in Adams, Grant, Franklin, and Walla Walla Counties.
The pesticides to be used for aquatic weed control are: Magnacide-H (acrolein), Phelps Dodge Copper Sulfate (copper sulfate), Captain and Captain XTR (chelated copper), Argos 8% (chelated copper), F-30 Algae Control (chelated Copper)and Clearcast, Cascade, and Teton (endothall), Sonar H4C (Fluridone), Pac 27 and GreenClean Pro. (Sodium Carbonate Peroxyhydrate).
Treatments will be daily on various canals, drains, and wasteway systems from March 1st through November 2020. All systems will be treated at varying intervals, depending on label recommendations, to maintain the efficacy of the treatments throughout the treated areas.
Treatment sites will be posted in accordance with Permit WAG991000 with the name and telephone number of the South Columbia Basin Irrigation District. Waters within the delivery system of the South Columbia Basin Irrigation District are intended for agriculture purposes only and are not for human consumption or primary contact such as swimming or for aquaculture. Canals are dangerous. They have constructed facilities and submerged features that are harmful to human life. All facilities are constructed on easements of the United States Bureau of Reclamation, are not for public access, and are intended for authorized purposes only. District facilities are posted and are located on private property.
Chemicals will be applied under the direction of Tony Marlow, SCBID Agronomist, telephone (509) 531-0615.
The Washington Department of Ecology contact is Danielle Edelman, Southwest Regional Office, telephone (360) 407-7118, fax (360) 407-6426, e-mail danielle.edelman@ecy.wa.gov. David A. Solem Secretary/
Manager of SCBID (Pub. Feb. 10, 17 & 24, 2020)