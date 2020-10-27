PUBLIC NOTICE
The following measures will be submitted to voters on the November 3, 2020 General Election ballot:
REFERENDUM MEASURE
Referendum Measure No. 90. The legislature passed Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5395 concerning comprehensive sexual health education. This bill would require school districts to adopt or develop, consistent with state standards, comprehensive age-appropriate sexual health education, as defined, for all students, and excuse students if their parents request.
ADVISORY VOTES
Advisory Vote No. 32 Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5323. The legislature imposed, without a vote of the people, a retail sales tax on pass-through charges retail establishments collect for specified carryout bags, costing $32,000,000 in its first ten years, for government spending.
Advisory Vote No. 33 Substitute Senate Bill 5628. The legislature imposed, without a vote of the people, a tax on heavy equipment rentals to consumers by heavy equipment rental property dealers, costing $103,000,000 in its first ten years, for government spending.
Advisory Vote No. 34 Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 6492. The legislature increased, without a vote of the people, the business and occupation tax rate for certain businesses, while reducing certain surcharges, costing $843,000,000 in its first ten years, for government spending.
Advisory Vote No. 35 Engrossed Senate Bill 6690. The legislature increased, without a vote of the people, the business and occupation tax on manufacturers of commercial airplanes, including components or tooling, costing $1,024,000,000 in its first ten years, for government spending.
PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT
Engrossed Senate Joint Resolution No. 8212. The legislature has proposed a constitutional amendment on investment of public funds. This amendment would allow public money held in a fund for long-term care services and supports to be invested by governments as authorized by state law, including investments in private stocks.
This notice is provided by the Office of the Secretary of State as required by law.