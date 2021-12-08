PUBLIC NOTICE

RFP for Coordinated Public Transit-Human Services Transportation Plan – Consulting Services

The Walla Walla Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization/Sub-Regional Transportation Planning Organization (WWVMPO/SRTPO) is seeking proposals from qualified public transportation planning consultants or consulting teams to complete the development of a Coordinated Public Transit-Human Services Transportation Plan.

The full content of the RFP is available through the WWVMPO/SRTPO website at http://

wwvmpo.org/. Proposals are due by 4:30 p.m., December 17, 2021.

(Pub. Dec. 1 & 8, 2021)

