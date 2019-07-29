Public Notice:
Jackson Contractor Group, Rylan Oakland, PO Box 2029 Walla Walla, WA 99362-0948, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The proposed project, Walla Walla High School, is located at 800 Abbott Rd in Walla Walla in Walla Walla county. This project involves 30 acres of soil disturbance for Highway or Road, Utilities, Other (Public School Buildings) construction activities. The receiving waterbody is Yellowhawk Creek. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696.
(Pub. July 29 & Aug. 5, 2019)