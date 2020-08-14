Public Notice
Atkinson Construction, Brandon Dully, 707 S Grady Way Ste 500, Renton, WA 98057-3224, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The proposed project, US12, Nine Mile Hill to Frenchtown Vic, is located at Highway 12 between Nine Mile Hill to Frenchtown in Touchet in Walla Walla county. This project involves 320 acres of soil disturbance for Highway or Road construction activities. The receiving waterbody is Dry Creek. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.
Comments can be submitted to: ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov,
or Department of Ecology Attn: Water Quality Program,
Construction Stormwater P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696
(Pub. Aug. 14 & 21, 2020)