Public Notice
The following is a summary of an ordinance approved by the City Council of the City of College place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, April 14th :
ORDINANCE NO. 20-006
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, WASHINGTON AMENDING FINANCIAL POLICIES ADOPTED BY ORDINANCE 18-012 BY ADDING SECTIONS L-U AND MODIFYING CERTAIN SECTIONS OF SECTIONS A-K AS INDICATED.
Section 1. The compilation of fiscal policies entitled “2020 Financial Policy, City of College Place, Washington” attached hereto, and incorporated herein by this reference as set forth in full, is hereby adopted as the official statement of financial policies for the City of College Place. Section 2. Clerical Corrections. Section 3: Severability. Section 4: Effective Date. This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force five days after its passage and publication as provided by law. This ordinance in its entirety will be mailed upon request to the City Clerk at College Place City Hall at 625 S College Avenue, College Place Washington.
(Pub. April 16, 2020)