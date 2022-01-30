PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Walla Walla 2022 Annual Comprehensive Plan Amendments. The City of Walla Walla is accepting applications for amendments to the City of Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan, Walla Walla 2040, until Thursday, March 31, 2022. The proposed amendments may consist of changes to the text or land use designations contained within the Comprehensive Plan. Urban Growth Area boundary amendments will not be accepted during this amendment cycle. Additionally, RCW 36.70A.470 requires that cities have a procedure for any interested person to suggest comprehensive plan or development regulations amendments. Suggested changes to the comprehensive plan text which are not project based or site specific may be submitted by any individual, organization, or general or special purpose government. Prior to submittal of a formal application or suggest changes, applicants are encouraged to schedule a pre-application meeting with the Development Services staff. The City will process any applications, suggested changes and anticipate a final decision on the amendments in the summer or fall of 2022. Application packages may be obtained from the City’s website at www.wallawallawa.gov.For further information, please contact Jon Maland, Senior Planner at 509-524-4710.
(Pub. Jan. 30, 2022)
