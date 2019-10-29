PUBLIC NOTICE
The following measures will be submitted to voters on the November 5, 2019 General Election ballot:
REFERENDUM MEASURE
Referendum Measure No. 88. The legislature passed Initiative Measure No. 1000 concerning affirmative action and remedying discrimination, and voters have filed a sufficient referendum petition on this act. Initiative 1000 would allow the state to remedy discrimination for certain groups and to implement affirmative action, without the use of quotas or preferential treatment (as defined), in public education, employment, and contracting.
INITIATIVE TO THE LEGISLATURE
Initiative Measure No. 976 concerns motor vehicle taxes and fees. This measure would repeal, reduce, or remove authority to impose certain vehicle taxes and fees; limit annual motor-vehicle-license fees to $30, except voter-approved charges; and base vehicle taxes on Kelley Blue Book value.
ADVISORY VOTES
Advisory Vote No. 20 Second Substitute House Bill 1087 - The legislature imposed, without a vote of the people, an additional wage premium for long-term care services, costing an indeterminate amount in its first ten years, for government spending.
Advisory Vote No. 21 Engrossed Third Substitute House Bill 1324 - The legislature extended, without a vote of the people, the business and occupation tax for extracting, manufacturing, and selling timber and timber-related products, costing $21,000,000 in its first ten years, for government spending.
Advisory Vote No. 22 Substitute House Bill 1652 - The legislature increased, without a vote of the people, retail sales tax on architectural paint by adding an assessment to the purchase price, costing $6,000,000 in its first ten years, for government spending.
Advisory Vote No. 23 Engrossed Second Substitute House Bill 1873 - The legislature imposed, without a vote of the people, a tax on the sale, use, consumption, handling, possession, and distribution of vapor products costing $178,000,000 in its first ten years, for government spending.
Advisory Vote No. 24 Engrossed Second Substitute House Bill 2158 - The legislature imposed, without a vote of the people, an additional service and other business and occupation tax for certain specified business activities, costing $2,253,000,000 in its first ten years, for government spending.
Advisory Vote No. 25 Substitute House Bill 2167 - The legislature imposed, without a vote of the people, an additional business and occupation tax for certain specified financial institutions, costing $1,036,000,000 in its first ten years, for government spending.
Advisory Vote No. 26 Substitute Senate Bill 5581 - The legislature expanded, without a vote of the people, application of the state tax code to certain remote sellers, marketplace facilitators, and others, costing $1,051,000,000 in its first ten years, for government spending.
Advisory Vote No. 27 Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5993 - The legislature increased, without a vote of the people, taxes on petroleum products, costing $2,760,000,000 in its first ten years, for government spending.
Advisory Vote No. 28 Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5997 - The legislature increased, without a vote of the people, sales and use taxes on certain nonresidents by limiting the exemption applicable to them, costing $313,000,000 in its first ten years, for government spending.
Advisory Vote No. 29 Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5998 - The legislature increased, without a vote of the people, the real estate excise tax on certain sales of real property, costing $1,747,000,000 in its first ten years, for government spending.
Advisory Vote No. 30 Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 6004 - The legislature increased, without a vote of the people, the business and occupation tax on certain travel agents and tour operators, costing $28,000,000 in its first ten years, for government spending.
Advisory Vote No. 31 Engrossed Senate Bill 6016 - The legislature increased, without a vote of the people, the business and occupation tax on certain international investment management services, costing $367,000,000 in its first ten years, for government spending.
PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT
Senate Joint Resolution No. 8200 - The legislature has proposed a constitutional amendment concerning legislative powers in times of emergency. This measure would add “catastrophic incidents” to the specified times of emergency that the legislature may take certain immediate actions to ensure continuity of state and local governmental operations.
This notice is provided by the Office of the Secretary of State as required by law. (Pub. Oct. 29, 2019)