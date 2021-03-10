Public Notice Pursuant to RCW 39.04.020
Water Main Replacement
Pending the availability of resources, and as weather allows, the City of Walla Walla intends to replace several main sections of the water distribution system in the year 2021. The estimated costs for these projects are being published pursuant to RCW 39.04.020:
• 12th Street & Lowden Street, South on Emma Street to dead-end - Approximate cost: $45,700
Work is scheduled to begin May 1st, 2021. For questions or further information, please contact the Water Distribution Division at 509-527-4380. (Pub. Mar. 10, 2021)