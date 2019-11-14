Public Notice
The following is a summary of an ordinance approved by the City Council of the City of College place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, November 12th :
ORDINANCE NO. 19-020
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE REPEALING AND REPLACING CHAPTER 2.50 OF THE COLLEGE PLACE MUNICIPAL CODE; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
Section 1: Existing Regulations Repealed. Section 2: Revised College Place Municipal Code Chapter 2.50 Adopted. Section 3: Code Interpretation. Section 4: Findings of Fact. Section 5: Clerical Corrections. Section 6: Severability. Section 7: Effective Date. This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force on January 1, 2020, after its passage and publication as provided by law.
This ordinance in its entirety is available by contacting the City Clerk at the College Place City Hall at 625 S. College Avenue, College Place Washington. –Lisa R. Neissl, City Clerk (Pub. Nov. 14, 2019)