Public Notice
The following is a summary of an ordinance approved by the City Council of the City of College place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, July 9th :
ORDINANCE NO. 19-018
AN ORDINANCE BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, WASHINGTON REVISE TITLE 13 – PUBLIC SERVICES WITH THE LANGUAGE IN EXHIBIT 3.
Section 1: The addition of the following language in Title 13 – Public Services; Water Utility, CPMC 13.04 – Water Service System, CPMC 13.06 – Water System Cross-Connection Control; Water & Sewer Service Outside City Limits, CPMC 13.07 – Water and Sewer Service Outside City Limits; Wastewater Service, CPMC 13.08 – Wastewater Service, CPMC 13.12 – Wastewater Pretreatment; Latecomers Agreements, CPMC 13.14 – Water and Sewer Latecomer Agreements – Rules and Regulations Section 2: Clerical Corrections. Section 3: Severability. Section 4: Effective Date. This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force five days after its passage and publication as provided by law.
This ordinance in its entirety is available by contacting the City Clerk at the College Place City Hall at 625 S. College Avenue, College Place Washington. –Lisa R. Neissl, City Clerk (Pub. July 11, 2019)