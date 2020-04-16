Public Notice
The following is a summary of an ordinance approved by the City Council of the City of College place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, April 14th :
ORDINANCE NO. 20-005
AN ORDINANCE BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, WASHINGTON AMENDING CPMC 2.64 EMERGENCY POWERS, ADOPTING RCW 43.06.220 & 70.05.120 BY REFERENCE AND TAKING OTHER ACTION RELATED THERETO
Section 1. Section 2.64.045: Enforcement of Gubernatorial & State Board of Health Emergency Proclamations and amendments to 2.64.050 Violation – Penalty is hereby added to the College Place Municipal Code. Section 2. Clerical Corrections. Section 3: Severability. Section 4: Effective Date. This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force five days after its passage and publication as provided by law. This ordinance in its entirety will be mailed upon request to the City Clerk at College Place City Hall at 625 S College Avenue, College Place Washington.
(Pub. April 16, 2020)