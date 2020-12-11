Public Notice
The following is a summary of an ordinance approved by the City Council of the City of College place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, December 8th:
ORDINANCE NO. 20-026
AN ORDINANCE BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, WASHINGTON ADDING CHAPTER 8.05 – MISUSE OF THE 911 EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM TO THE COLLEGE PLACE MUNICIPAL CODE TO DETER MISUSE OF THE 911 EMERGENCY RESPONSE SYSTEM.
Section 1: Adopt Ordinance No. 20-026 creating Chapter 8.05 - Misuse of the 911, Emergency Management System to the College Place Municipal Code. Section 2: Clerical Corrections. Section 3: Severability. Section 4: Effective Date. This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force five days after its passage and publication as provided by law.
This ordinance in its entirety will be mailed upon request to the City Clerk at College Place City Hall at 625 S College Avenue, College Place Washington. (Pub. Dec. 11, 2020)