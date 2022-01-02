Public Notice
The Walla Walla County Water Conservancy Board will hold its regular meetings for the year 2022 on the first Wednesday of each month at 2:00 PM. Currently the meeting is being held virtually via WebEx. Please contact Walla Walla County Commissioners Office at 509 524-2505 or by email at wwcocommissioners@co.walla-walla.wa.us for meeting access. After COVID the board may begin meeting at the Walla Walla County Public Health and Legislative Building at 314 West Main, Room 213, Walla Walla. Meeting changes will be published on the Walla Walla County website calendar (Pub Dec 22, 26, 2021 and Jan 2, 2022).
