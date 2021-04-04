Public Notice
The Eastern Washington Partnership Workforce Development Council is seeking bidders to respond to a Request for Proposals (RFP) from an organization, or consortium of organizations to fill the role of One-Stop Operator under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. The RFP will be released on April 1st. Copies of the RFP can be obtained by calling Tracy Ferrell at 509-685-6130, writing her c/o Eastern Washington Partnership, 956 S. Main, Colville WA 99114, or e-mailing her at tferrell@ruralresources.org to receive the RFP electronically. WIOA programs are equal opportunity/affirmative action programs. (Pub. Apr. 4 & 11, 2021)