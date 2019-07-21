PUBLIC NOTICE –
MAYOR VACANCY
The City of College Place is accepting applications from individuals interested in serving as the Mayor with a term expiring on December 31, 2021. To be eligible, candidates must be a registered voter of the city at the time of filing their declaration of candidacy, and have been a resident of the City for a period of at least one year immediately prior to that date. Those interested in this position can apply by sending a letter of interest, a resume and completed questionnaire to the City of College Place, Attn: Lisa Neissl, City Clerk, 625 S College Ave, College Place, WA 99324. Or by email at lneissl@cpwa.us Questionnaires are available at City Hall, on the city website at www.cpwa.us or by contacting the Clerk at lneissl@cpwa.us or Human Resources at sdoering@cpwa.us. Please submit the required information (letter, resume & questionnaire) no later than 4:00 PM PST on Friday, August 9th, 2019. Incomplete application packets will not be considered.
