Public Notice –
Council vacancy
The City of College Place has one vacancy on the City Council for Position No. 7 with the appointment to be through December 31, 2021, with the position to be on the ballot for a two year term during the 2021 election cycle. To be eligible, candidates must be a registered voter of the city at the time of filing their declaration of candidacy, and have been a resident of the City for a period of at least one year immediately prior to that date. Those interested in this position can apply by sending a letter of interest, a resume and completed questionnaire to the City of College Place, Attn: Lisa Neissl, City Clerk, 625 S College Ave, College Place, WA 99324. Or by email at lneissl@cpwa.us Questionnaires are available at City Hall, on the city website at www.cpwa.us or by contacting the Clerk at lneissl@cpwa.us or Human Resources at sdoering@cpwa.us. Please submit the required information (letter, resume & questionnaire) no later than 4:00 PM PST on Friday, September 13th, 2019. Incomplete application packets will not be considered. (Pub. Sept. 1 & 8, 2019)