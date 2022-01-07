Public Notice Pursuant to RCW 39.04.020
Asphalt Repairs/Paving
City of Walla Walla intends to repair several streets in 2022. The estimated costs for these projects are being published pursuant to RCW 39.04.020.
• Colville Street from Sumach Street to Rose Street – Estimated Cost $75,000
• Baumeister Drive from 2nd Avenue to Howard Street – Estimated Cost $46,000
• Bryant Avenue from Division Street to Fern Avenue– Estimated Cost $53,000
• Overlay of Crown Street, Belle Street and Star Street – Estimated Cost $61,000
• Overlay of Wallace Street, Period Street and Delmont Street – Estimated Cost $57,000
• Paving Rees Avenue from 13th Avenue to Dead End – Estimated Cost $89,000
• Main Street from 3rd Avenue to 9th Avenue – Estimated Cost $53,000
Work is scheduled to begin May 1, 2022. For further information or questions, please contact Streets Division at 509-527-4363.
(Pub. Jan. 7, 2022)
