Public Notice and Posting
City of College Place
The City of College Place is completing an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan and Self-Evaluation for pedestrian infrastructure throughout the community. The ADA Transition plan will provide an overview of locations where improvements to pedestrian infrastructure are needed in order to improve access for people of all ability levels, and will lay out a plan for completing these improvements. The City of College Place is seeking input from all community members regarding how the City should prioritize needed improvements. Individuals who would like to provide input are invited to complete a survey at one of the following links:
Spanish survey: https://arcg.is/0rSKT5
English survey: https://arcg.is/1X1nvb
The survey will be open until Thursday September 9. Your comments and opinions are important to us and will provide valuable information regarding how the City of College Place can better serve individuals with disabilities. If you have questions or comments, or would like to complete the survey in an alternate form, please reach out to Emily Brown, Policy Advocate for Blue Zones Project Walla Walla Valley at Emily.Brown@Sharecare.com or 509-676-4321. The City of College Place complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, Public Law 101-336, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability. (Pub. Sept. 1, 2021)