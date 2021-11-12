NOTICE OF

PUBLIC  MEETING

For the purpose of receiving comments on the proposed 2022 Walla Walla County Noxious Weed Program and Budget, the Walla Walla County Noxious Weed Control Board will hold a regular meeting at 1:30 PM, November 16, 2021, in the Walla Walla County Extension Auditorium, 328 W. Poplar, Walla Walla, WA.

(Pub. Nov.  11, 12 & 14, 2021)

