PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by the City of College Place City by virtual web meeting, livestreamed on social media, on April 14th, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
The purpose of the public hearing is to review community development and housing needs, inform citizens of the availability of funds and eligible uses of the state Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), and receive comments on proposed activities, particularly from lower income persons and persons residing in the central core area.
Up to $750,000 may be available to the City of College Place on a statewide competitive basis to fund public facility, community facility, economic development, planning and affordable housing projects that principally benefit low- and moderate-income persons.
An outline of the proposed CDBG Economic Opportunity Grant Proposal pertaining to the General Purpose Central College Place Sidewalk Project will be available for review by visiting: http://www.cpwa.us/businesses/index.php, or contacting City Clerk, Lisa Neissl at 509-394-8511/lneissl@cpwa.us It may also be reviewed at the Administration Offices of the City of College Place after Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 provided emergency orders around the COVID-19 outbreak are lifted.
COVID-19 Virtual Meeting Public Hearing Testimony Procedure. Please submit written testimony to Lisa Neissl – City Clerk at lneissl@cpwa.us or mail to 625 S College Avenue, College Place, WA 99324. To arrange telephonic or virtual meeting testimony, contact the Clerk at 509-394-8511. All written comments or arrangements for telephonic comments, need to be made no later than 4:00 p.m. Friday April 10th, 2020.
Arrangements to reasonably accommodate any other special needs, including handicap accessibility or interpreter, will be made upon receiving 24-hour advance notice. Contact City Clerk at lneissl@cpwa.us or 509-394-8511. (Pub. Mar. 30, 2020)