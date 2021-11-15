NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING UPON APPLICATION/PROPOSAL
FILE# ZCA-21-0001 & SEP-21-0025
Notice is also hereby given by the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department that a Public Hearing will be held on the application/proposal by the City of Walla Walla Planning Commission on Monday, December 6, 2021, at 6:30 P.M. at the City Hall in the Council Chambers; 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA (N. 3rd Avenue and Rose Street). The purpose of this Public Hearing is to consider a request for text amendments to the Walla Walla Municipal Code. Note: This meeting will be conducted in person at City Hall.
Members of the public may also attend and participate in the public hearing virtually by using this Zoom meeting link https://bit.ly/31yM5uj. Meeting ID: 811 4947 8974, dial in: 253-215-8782. Applicant: Fortify Holdings, LLC, 17933 NW Evergreen Place, Suite 300, Beaverton, OR 97006. Application filing date: September 21, 2021.. Location and description of proposed action: The applicant is requesting a Walla Walla Municipal Code (WWMC) [ Zoning Code] text amendment to allow, within the Central Commercial zoning district, existing hotel buildings to be used for residential purposes or non-transient housing on all floors. All interested persons and parties may participate in the hearing. The public hearing shall be open to consideration of the environmental impacts of the proposal. Interested persons and parties may also receive a copy of any decision(s) made on the proposal by filing a special notice request with the City of Walla Walla as provided in section 20.14.015 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code. Appeal rights are outlined in Chapter 20.38 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code and other code provisions referenced therein. A staff report and information packet, with all submitted documents, will be available for reviewing at the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department, prior to the Public Hearing. Application materials and additional information are available at the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department office or website: www.wallawallawa.gov/government/development-services/public-notice. For additional information, please contact: City of Walla Walla Development Services, 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362, (509) 524-4710.
(Pub. Nov. 15, 2021)
