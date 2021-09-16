NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a hearing will be held to consider testimony in favor of and/or in opposition to lowering the speed limit on Beet Road. Said hearing will be held in the Walla Walla County Commissioner Chambers, County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, Walla Walla, Washington at 10:15 A.M., on Monday, September 27th, 2021 or as soon thereafter as possible. Those participating at said hearing may testify for or against the proposed application. Remote Public Participation and testimony will be allowed via Webex and telephone (see call-in information below). Participation and testimony at a remote location is available for those who are unable to testify by Webex or Telephone by contacting the Clerk of the Board at 509-524-2505 in advance of the hearing. Written testimony, which will be made a part of the record, may be sent to: Walla Walla County Commissioners, P.O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Dated at Walla Walla, WA September, 7th, 2021.
Diane L. Harris, Clerk of the Board of County Commissioners
(Pub. Sept. 9 & 16, 2021)
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.