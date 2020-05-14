PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by the City of College Place City Council by virtual web meeting, livestreamed on social media, on May 26th , 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
The purpose of the public hearing is to review community development and housing needs, inform citizens of the availability of funds and eligible uses of the state Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), and receive comments on proposed activities, particularly from lower income persons and persons residing in the central core area.
Up to $900,000 may be available to the City of College Place on a statewide competitive basis to fund public facility, community facility, economic development, planning and affordable housing projects that principally benefit low- and moderate-income persons.
An outline of the proposed General Purpose Planning grant proposal to conduct a drywell feasibility study to assist in stormwater mitigation of the Central College Place neighborhood will be available for review by visiting: http://www.cpwa.us under the newsfeed section , or contacting City Clerk, Lisa Neissl at 509-394-8511 / lneissl@cpwa.us after Thursday, May 14th, 2020. Comments may also be submitted in writing to City of College Place City Clerk, until 4:00 p.m. Friday May 22nd, 2020. It may also be reviewed at the Administration Offices of the City of College Place provided emergency orders around the COVID-19 outbreak are lifted.
COVID-19 Virtual Meeting Public Hearing Testimony Procedure. Please submit written testimony to Lisa Neissl – City Clerk at lneissl@cpwa.us or mail to 625 S College Avenue, College Place, WA 99324. To arrange telephonic or virtual meeting testimony, contact the Clerk at 509-394-8511. All written comments or arrangements for telephonic comments need to be made no later than 4:00 p.m. Friday May 22nd,2020.
The council chamber room is handicap accessible. Arrangements to reasonably accommodate special needs, including handicap accessibility or interpreter, will be made upon receiving 24-hour advance notice. Contact City Clerk at lneissl@cpwa.us or 509-394-8511. (Pub. May 14, 2020)