Public Notice
The College Place City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the 2021-2026 six- year transportation improvement plan for construction and repair of arterial, collector and local streets in the City of College Place. This meeting is planned to be held in the City Council Chambers at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 625 S College Avenue, College Place, Washington. In the event COVID-19 restrictions are still in effect, Please submit written testimony to Lisa Neissl – City Clerk at lneissl@cpwa.us or mail to 625 S College Avenue, College Place, WA 99324. To arrange telephonic or virtual meeting testimony, contact the Clerk at 509-394-8511. All written comments or arrangements for telephonic comments need to be made no later than 4:00 p.m. Friday June 19th, 2020. (Pub. June 7 & 14, 2020)