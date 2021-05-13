COMMISSIONERS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
IN THE MATTER OF THE VACATION OF THE RIGHT OF WAY FOR THE ERNST STREET OF BLOCK 4 DEDICATED IN THE FIRST ADDITION TO EAST WALLA WALLA, PER VOL. D OF PLATS AT PAGE 09, SITUATED IN THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 27 & THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 27, TOWNSHIP 7 NORTH, RANGE 33 EAST, W.M.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the County Engineer has been ordered to report to the Board of County Commissioners of Walla Walla County, Washington, on the proposed vacation of the right of way for Ernst Street of Block 4 dedicated in The First Addition to East Walla Walla, filed in Volume D of Plats at Page 09, records of Walla Walla County, Washington, said vacation being more particularly described as follows:
ERNST STREET BEING 30 FEET IN WIDTH (22 FEET IN THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 27 AND 8 FEET IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 27), NORTH OF PLEASANT STREET AND SOUTH OF AEMLIA STREET EXCLUDING ANY PORTION LYING INSIDE THE CITY LIMITS OF WALLA WALLA, OF BLOCK 4 OF THE FIRST ADDITION TO EAST WALLA WALLA AS RECORDED IN BOOK “D” AT PAGE 09, SITUATED IN NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 27 AND A PORTION LYING IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 27, TOWNSHIP 7 NORTH, RANGE 36 EAST, W.M.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY RESERVES THE AREA BEING VACATED FOR A UTILITY EASEMENT FOR EXISTING AND FUTURE UTILITIES.
BOUNDARIES WILL BE ALTERED PURSUANT TO RCW TITLE 35.79.040.
and that the 1st day of June at the hour of 10:15 A.M., in the Commissioners’ Chambers, County Public Health and Legislative Building, located at 314 W. Main Street, has been set for the hearing of said report. Those participating at said hearing may testify for or against the proposed application. Remote Public Participation and testimony will be allowed via Webex and telephone (see call-in information below). Limited participation and testimony at a remote location is available for those who are unable to testify by Webex or Telephone by contacting the Clerk of the Board at 509-524-2505 in advance of the hearing. Written testimony, which will be made a part of the record, may be sent to: Walla Walla County Commissioners, P.O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Dated at Walla Walla, Washington, This 10th day of May 2021
Board of County Commissioners of Walla Walla County, Washington
By: Diane L. Harris, Clerk of the Board (Pub. May 13 & 20, 2021)