COMMISSIONERS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
IN THE MATTER OF THE VACATION OF THE RIGHT OF WAY FOR A PORTION OF LEID ROAD, SITUATED IN THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 27 & THE NORTHEAST
QUARTER OF SECTION 28, TOWNSHIP 8 NORTH,
RANGE 38 EAST, W.M.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the County Engineer has been ordered to report to the Board of County Commissioners of Walla Walla County, Washington, on the proposed vacation for a portion of the right of way for Leid Road, situated in the Northeast Quarter of Section 28 and the Northwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 8 North, Range 38 East, Willamette Meridian, Walla Walla County, State of Washington, said vacation being more particularly described as follows:
LEID ROAD (ESTABLISHMENT 961) BEING 60 FEET IN WIDTH, HAVING 30 FEET ON BOTH SIDES OF CENTERLINE, LOCATED IN SECTIONS 27 AND 28 IN TOWNSHIP 8 NORTH, RANGE 38 EAST, WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN, WALLA WALLA COUNTY,
COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SECTION 28, TOWNSHIP 8 NORTH, RANGE 38 EAST, WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN, SAID POINT BEARS NORTH 85°28’43” EAST 5,239.90 FEET FROM THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 28; THENCE SOUTH 25° 23’50” EAST 676.51 FEET TO A POINT ON THE CENTERLINE OF THE EXISTING WALLA WALLA COUNTY ROAD KNOWN AS LEID ROAD, HAVING 30 FEET ON BOTH SIDES OF CENTERLINE, AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING FOR THIS DESCRIPTION;
THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG THE EXISTING CENTERLINE 1,310 FEET +/- TO ENGINEER’S STATION 51+87 AS SHOWN ON THE ATTACHED EXHIBIT CREATED BY SAID ESTABLISHMENT FILE 961, THIS VACATION IS CAUSED BY A REALIGHMENT OF LEID ROAD DUE TO WASHOUT.
and that the 24th day of January at the hour of 10:15 A.M., in the Commissioners’ Chambers, County Public Health and Legislative Building, located at 314 W. Main Street, has been set for the hearing of said report. Those participating at said hearing may testify for or against the proposed application. Remote Public Participation and testimony will be allowed via Webex and telephone by contacting the Clerk of the Board at 509 524-2505 in advance of hearing. Written testimony, which will be made a part of the record, may be sent to: Walla Walla County Commissioners, P.O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Dated at Walla Walla, Washington, Board of County Commissioners
This 3rd day of January 2022, of Walla Walla County, Washington
Published: Walla Walla Union Bulletin, By: Diane L. Harris, Clerk of the Board (Pub. Jan. 6 & 13, 2022)
