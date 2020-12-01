NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
BY THE COLLEGE PLACE CITY COUNCIL
ON THE 2021 ANNUAL
BUDGET – FINAL
Notice is hereby given that the College Place City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, December 8th, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. to consider citizen input regarding the 2021 Annual Budget (Final). This public hearing will follow a presentation of the 2021 Final Budget to the City Council. Action is likely to follow during the same meeting. The hearing will be held virtually via Zoom (attendee link: https://zoom.us/j/93757897133) and live streamed on the City YouTube Page at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbx3qrqzLDL_05NusReSl-g/featured or you can call to listen at 1-669-900-9128 ID# 937 5789 7133.
If you would like to testify by either phone or virtual meeting, you can contact the clerk at lneissl@cpwa.us or by phone at 509-730-3057 no later than 4:00 PM on Monday, December 7th. Written testimony may be emailed to clerk@cpwa.us or mailed to: Attn: Final Budget Hearing, City Clerk, 625 S College Ave, College Place WA 99324 and must be received no later than Monday, December 4th, 2020. Copies of the proposed final budget will be available December 4th by contacting the City Clerk at clerk@cpwa.us (Pub. Nov. 24 & Dec. 1, 2020)