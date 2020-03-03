NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Valley Transit will hold public hearings on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10:00am and again at 7:00pm. The meetings will be held at the Valley Transit Board Room, 1401 W. Rose Street, Walla Walla, WA. This location is wheelchair accessible and public participation and comment is encouraged. Interpreters for people with language barriers, hearing impairments, or visual impairments can be provided upon request. Please contact the Administration Office at the above address or call 509-525-9140.
The purpose of the public hearing is to provide the public an opportunity to comment on Valley Transit’s amended and updated Equal Employment Opportunity Program to assure that Valley Transit is in compliance with the most current federal regulations.
Equal Employment Opportunity regulations require Valley Transit to review its program every three years. The Valley Transit Board of Directors is expected to take action at its regularly scheduled board meeting on March 19, 2020 at 7:00pm.
A copy of the draft plan will be available for review beginning on Monday March 9th on the Valley Transit website and at the administrative office of Valley Transit located at 1401 W. Rose Street. (Pub. March 1 & 3, 2020)