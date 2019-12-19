NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Valley Transit will hold public hearings on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:00am and again at 7:00pm. The meetings will be held at the Valley Transit Board Room, 1401 W. Rose Street, Walla Walla, WA. This location is wheelchair accessible and public participation and comment is encouraged. Interpreters for people with language barriers, hearing impairments, or visual impairments can be provided upon request. Please contact the Administration Office at the above address or call 509-525-9140.
The purpose of the public hearing is to provide the public an opportunity to comment on Valley Transit’s amended and updated Title VI Plan to assure that Valley Transit is in compliance with the most current federal regulations.
Federal Title VI Regulations require Valley Transit to review its services, facilities, and amenities to ensure that the allocation and distribution of these elements are being provided in a non-discriminatory manner. The Valley Transit Board of Directors is expected to take action at its regularly scheduled board meeting on January 16, 2020 at 7:00pm.
A copy of the draft plan is available for review on the Valley Transit website and at the administrative office of Valley Transit located at 1401 W. Rose Street.
(Pub. Dec. 19 & 22, 2019)