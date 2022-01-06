COMMISSIONERS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
IN THE MATTER OF THE VACATION OF A PORTION OF THE RIGHT OF WAY FOR LEROUX LANE, SITUATED IN THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF
SECTION 31, TOWNSHIP 7 NORTH, RANGE 36 EAST, W.M.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the County Engineer has been ordered to report to the Board of County Commissioners of Walla Walla County, Washington, on the proposed vacation of a portion of the right of way for Leroux Lane, records of Walla Walla County, Washington, said vacation being more particularly described as follows:
Beginning at a point in the South line of Lot 12 in Block 1 of Highland, according to the official plat thereof of record in the office of the Auditor of Walla Walla County, Washington, in Book “D” of plats at Page 54 which point is 34.40 feet west, measured along the South line of said Lot 12, from the Southeast corner thereof, and running thence North, parallel to the East line of said Lot 12, a distance of 467.16 feet to a point in the North line of said Lot 12; thence West, along the North line of said Lot 12, and along the North line of lot 13 in said block 1, a distance of 226.00 feet; thence South, parallel to the East line of said Lot 13, a distance of 467.28 feet to a point in the South line of said Lot 13; thence East, along said South line and along the South line of the aforesaid Lot 12, a distance of 226.00 feet to the point of beginning. Situated in the County of Walla Walla, State of Washington.
Except the following descriptions for roadway purposes;
Beginning at the Southeast corner of the above description marked by a rebar with a Yellow cap marked “LS 19619” thence westerly along the northerly right of way of Highland Road, South 88°16’48” West, 3.00 feet; thence North 00°39’59” West, 233.56 feet to a point on the existing westerly right of way line of Leroux Lane; thence along said right of way line South 01°24’09” East, 233.53 feet returning to the point of beginning.
Area: 350 square feet
and that the 24th day of January at the hour of 10:15 A.M., in the Commissioners’ Chambers, County Public Health and Legislative Building, located at 314 W. Main Street, has been set for the hearing of said report. Those participating at said hearing may testify for or against the proposed application. Remote Public Participation and testimony will be allowed via Webex and telephone by contacting the Clerk of the Board at 509 524-2505 in advance of hearing. Written testimony, which will be made a part of the record, may be sent to: Walla Walla County Commissioners, P.O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Dated at Walla Walla, Washington, Board of County Commissioners
This 3rd day of January 2022, of Walla Walla County, Washington
Published: Walla Walla Union Bulletin; By: Diane L. Harris, Clerk of the Board (Pub. Jan. 6 & 13, 2022)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.