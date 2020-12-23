Notice of Public Hearing Avery Estates Preliminary Plat File# PPL-20-0003. Notice is hereby given by the City of Walla Walla Development Services that a public hearing will be held on the application described in this notice by the City of Walla Walla Hearing Examiner on January 7, 2021 at 7 P.M. The purpose of this public hearing is to consider a request for a Preliminary Plat.
Due to the existing COVID-19 emergency and need for social distancing, the Hearing Examiner meeting will be held electronically. Members of the public are invited to listen and/or provide public testimony by calling 253-215-8782 or using the Zoom App/Website and entering meeting ID: 8151142113
Those without internet or telephone access may come to City Service Center to listen to the meeting and provide public testimony via speakerphone. This speakerphone/meeting location will be in the lobby area at 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla. Individuals who need auxiliary aids for effective communication or access to this area for the meeting are encouraged to make their needs and preferences known by contacting the Human Resources Department at 527-4475 prior to December 30, 2020.
If you have a document that you would like to enter into the record:
1. At beginning of the meeting, e-mail document to Pam Ransier at
2. Then, when it is your turn to speak, please identify that you would like the document entered into the record that you already provided.
3. If you are not able to email the document, then when it is your turn to speak, identify/describe the document and then meeting participants will discuss how to get your document into the record.
If you would like to see all documents that are made available during the hearing for the record, please e-mail Ms. Ransier at pransier@
wallawallawa.gov to have copies of the documents forwarded to you.
Any interested person may testify or comment on the matter. If you wish to speak, you must:
• Make sure your teleconferencing setting is not on “mute”.
• Press *9 on your phone or use the “raise your hand” function
• Wait to be called upon using your name, e-mail, or phone number
• When called upon, speak your name & address clearly.
• Share your opinion, speak slowly, & clearly so that testimony can be recorded.
• Ensure testimony is short (generally 3 minutes), to the point, & complete. Please do not repeat that of previous speakers, you can say that you agree with a previous speaker.
1. Applicant: Hayden Homes, 2464 SW Glacier Place, Suite 110, Redmond, OR 97756
2. Application filing date: July 23, 2020
3. Date that application was determined to be substantially complete: September 2, 2020.
4. Location and description of proposed action: 239 Avery Street, APN# 360730220006, 360730220031. Preliminary Plat approval for 8.49 acre, 59-lot preliminary plat with a maximum of 72 new housing units and associated subdivision improvements.
All interested persons and parties may participate in the hearing. The public hearing shall be open to consideration of the environmental impacts of the proposal. Interested persons and parties may also receive a copy of any decision(s) made on the proposal by filing a special notice request with the City of Walla Walla as provided in section 20.14.015 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code. Appeal rights are outlined in Chapter 20.38 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code and other code provisions referenced therein. A staff report and information packet, with all submitted documents, will be available for reviewing at the City of Walla Walla web site, www.wallawallawa.gov/government/development-services/public-notice prior to the Public Hearing. For additional information or assistance on commenting on the proposal, please contact: Pam Ransier, Permit Coordinator, City of Walla Walla Development Services
55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362 (509) 524-4710
(Pub. Dec. 23, 2020)