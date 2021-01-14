NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 25, 2021, to receive testimony on whether to renew the interim zoning originally enacted by Ordinance 471 (described below).
1. ZCA18-002 – Interim Ordinance – Residential Density in
Burbank Residential Zone
Ordinance No. 471, adopted on August 7, 2018, is an interim ordinance regarding the maximum density of mobile/manufactured home parks and other residential uses in the Burbank Residential (BR) zoning district. This ordinance was adopted under RCW 36.70A.390 and it enacted a maximum density of 4 dwelling units per acre for all single-family residential uses, including mobile/manufactured home parks. This ordinance was renewed by Ordinances 480, 483, and 484 and expires on February 3, 2021. The purpose of this public hearing is to consider whether to renew the interim zoning regulations prior to their expiration on February 3.
Finalizing the proposed changes to the zoning ordinance was delayed by the events of 2020. Renewing the interim ordinance at this time will allow the County to finish preparation of final amendment proposals and conduct required public outreach, environmental review, and public hearings on this project. This work is ongoing and opportunities for public participation are tentatively scheduled for February through April 2021.
Written comments regarding the renewal of the interim zoning regulations may be submitted prior to and at the hearing on January 25. This is the final opportunity to comment on the extension (renewal) of this ordinance; written comments on this proposed procedural action are not expected to be accepted after the public hearing is closed on January 25. However, comments will be allowed separately through any Comprehensive Plan or Development Regulation amendment process that results from the work plan contained in the interim ordinance.
Those participating at said hearing may testify for or against the proposed ordinance which would extend the existing interim regulations. Remote public participation and testimony will be allowed via Cisco Webex and telephone (see call-in information below). Limited participation and testimony at a remote location is available for those who are unable to testify by Cisco Webex or Telephone by contacting the Clerk of the Board at 509-524-2505 in advance of the hearing.
Send written comments to one of the following addresses:
Board of County Commissioners
c/o Walla Walla County Community Development Department
310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200; Walla Walla, WA 99362
PUBLIC HEARING INFORMATION
Monday, January 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Any citizen may participate in the hearing by attending through the following options: Call in 1-408-418-9388 access code: 146 784 0290 Meeting link: https://wwco.webex.com/wwco/j.php?MTID=m6ef6c0710e4eb57be4e10ce0cc827a38
FOR MORE INFORMATION: For more information regarding this meeting, please contact Lauren Prentice, Director, at 509-524-2620 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
Walla Walla County complies with ADA; reasonable accommodation provided with 3-days notice. (Pub. Jan. 14, 2021)