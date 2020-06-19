NOTICE OF CONTINUED PUBLIC HEARING
File name: Cascade Natural Gas – Walla Walla High-Pressure Pipeline
Application type: Conditional Use Permit, Critical Areas Review
Applicant: Cascade Natural Gas Company, c/o Linda Offerdahl
(linda.offerdahl@mdu.com), 8113 W. Grandridge Blvd
Kennewick, WA, 99336
Property owner: Various; most of the project is within road
rights-of-way.
360606330022 Vinti, Connie R.
360605320008 Rizutti, Gary
360605320007 Rizutti, Randy
360607220011 Brandon, Robert James and Charlene Jean
360607220009 De La Rosa, Nancy
The proposed natural gas pipeline totaling approximately 19,900 linear feet, which would be installed along Old Milton Highway, Braden Road and Langdon Road. The pipeline will be buried a minimum of 4 feet below the ground surface to minimize accidental damage from surface activities.
This public hearing was originally scheduled in January; at the request of the applicant the hearing was continued. The following project
revisions were proposed by the applicant:
1. All pipe will be 6-inch diameter.
2. Additional sections of HDD rather than open trenching along
Old Milton Highway.
3. A regulator station is added on the north side of Old Milton Highway.
4. A section of pipe is added along Pranger Road accessing a new gate station to the south.
5. Minor adjustments to the final alignment near Braden Road, Plaza Way, and Langdon Road.
Project location: The pipeline corridor extends through a portion of Section 1, Township 6 North, Range 35 East and portions of Sections 5 and 6, Township 6 North, Range 36 East, W.M. and is within Walla Walla County jurisdiction.
Other required permits: None Identified
Development Regulations: Chapter 17.18 Development Standards – Density and Dimensions; Chapter 17.40 – Conditional Uses; Chapter 18.08 Critical Area Protection; Walla Walla County Shoreline Master Program
Notice date: 06/18/2020
Review process and public comment: The Hearing Examiner will make a decision within ten working days of the public hearing. Written testimony may be submitted prior to or at the public hearing on June 30, 2020. Please indicate your name and address and refer to the docket number indicated above.
Send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD)
c/o Lauren Prentice, Director, 310 W Poplar St., Suite 200
Walla Walla, WA 99362, commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
PUBLIC HEARING INFORMATION
Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 10:00 AM (or as close thereto as possible)
Location: Due to the Governor’s COVID-19 this hearing will be held virtually, via Cisco Webex.
https://www.co.walla-walla.wa.us/government/community_development/hearing_examiner.php
An agenda, instructions on participating by phone or online, and a staff report, will be available one week prior to the hearing. Contact staff directly for more information about how to participate virtually; if you provide your email address, we can add you to the email distribution list. If you want to run a test of the Webex system, we can do that too.
For members of the public without Internet access, the County can provide access to equipment. Please contact the department at least 24-hours in advance to coordinate.
THE PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD ON THIS APPLICATION IS
EXPECTED TO END AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE 6/30/2020 PUBLIC HEARING, UNLESS THE RECORD IS HELD OPEN BY THE HEARING EXAMINER.
Any interested person may comment on this application, receive notice, and participate in any hearings. Persons submitting testimony may participate in the public hearing, request a copy of the final decision, and have rights to appeal the final decision. You can obtain a copy of the staff report from the CDD by contacting the person listed below. Walla Walla County complies with ADA; reasonable accommodation provided with 3 days’ notice.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: For more information regarding this application, please contact Lauren Prentice, Director, at 509-524-2610 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us. (Pub. June 19, 2020)