NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING UPON APPLICATION/PROPOSAL
File # SHR-21-0004, SEP-21-0033.
Notice is hereby given by the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department that a Public Hearing will be held on the application described in this notice by the City of Walla Walla Planning Commission on February 7, 2022, at 6:30 P.M. at the Walla Walla City Hall within the Council Chambers; 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA (N. 3rd Avenue and Rose Street). The purpose of this Public Hearing is to consider a request for a Shoreline Substantial Development Permit. Note: This meeting will be conducted in person at City Hall. Members of the public may also attend and participate in the public hearing virtually by using this Zoom meeting link: https://bit.ly/33wp3VJ or may listen to the meeting by calling 253-215-8782 and entering meeting ID 871 9961 8043 for the purpose of considering the request for a Shoreline Substantial Development Permit. 1. Applicant: City of Walla Walla, 15 N. 3rd Ave. Walla Walla, WA 99362. 2. Application filing date: December 21, 2021. 3. Location and description of proposed action: 1st Avenue from the intersection with Main Street to Alder Street, within the City of Walla Walla. The applicant is requesting a Shoreline Substantial Development Permit for construction of the Walawàla (1st Avenue) Plaza Project. All interested persons and parties may participate in the public hearing. The public hearing shall be open to consideration of the environmental impacts of the proposal. Interested persons and parties may also receive a copy of any decision(s) made on the proposal by filing a special notice request with the Development Services Department as provided in Section 20.14.015 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code (WWMC). Appeal rights are outlined in WWMC Chapter 20.38 and other code provisions referenced therein. A staff report and information packet, with all submitted documents, will be available for reviewing at the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department, prior to the Public Hearing. Application materials and additional information are available at the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department office or website: www.wallawallawa.gov/government/development-services/public-notice. For additional information, please contact: City of Walla Walla Development Services. 55 E. Moore Street. Walla Walla, WA 99362 (509) 524-4710.
(Pub. Jan. 21, 2022)
