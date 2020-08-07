Walla Walla City Council Public Hearing Notice
Delmont St/Berney Dr Annexation ANX-19-0003
Abbott Road Annexation ANX -19-0005
Hatch Street Annexation ANX-19-0006
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Walla Walla will hold a public hearing for the purpose of considering proposed annexations as follows:
• Delmont St/Berney Dr.: .83 acres located at the corner of Delmont St and Berney Dr. Retain the existing land use designations and zoning if the annexation is approved. Proposed zoning is Neighborhood Residential.
• Abbott Road: 1.19 acres located south of Abbott Road. Retain the existing land use designations and zoning if the annexation is approved. Proposed zoning is Neighborhood Residential.
• Hatch Street: .97 acres located adjacent to Hatch Street. Retain the existing land use designations and zoning if the annexation is approved. Proposed zoning is Neighborhood Residential.
The public hearing will be held August 26, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. virtually via Zoom. The Zoom meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86335288710 and the call in number 253-215-8782 – Meeting ID 863 3528 8710#
Written testimony for the public hearing may be submitted to khill@wallawallawa.gov prior to 6:30 p.m. on August 26 or mailed to Kammy Hill, City of Walla Walla, 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362. If mailing via U.S. Postal Service the written comments must be received prior to 2:00 p.m. on August 26, 2020.
• Any interested person may testify or comment on the matter. Oral comments may be provided by attending the virtual meeting at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86335288710 and the call in number 253-215-8782 – Meeting ID 863 3528 8710# . To be recognized as a speaker: Press *9 on your phone or use the “raise your hand” function in Zoom
• Wait to be called upon using your name, e-mail, or phone number
• When called upon, your connection will be unmuted. Speak your name & address clearly.
• Share your opinion, speak slowly, & clearly so that testimony can be recorded.
• Ensure testimony is short (generally 3 minutes), to the point, & complete. Please do not repeat that of previous speakers, you can say that you agree with a previous speaker.
All interested parties are invited to participate and voice their comments on the annexation. Any person needing further information on this proposal may direct their questions to Elizabeth Chamberlain, Deputy City Manager, at echamberlain@wallawallwa.gov or 509-527-4540.
(Pub. Aug. 7, 2020)