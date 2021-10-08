City of Walla Walla Public Hearing Notice File# CPA-21-0006
Notice is hereby given on October 8, 2021, by the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department that a public hearing will be held on the application described in this notice by the City of Walla Walla Planning Commission on November 1, 2021 at 6:30 P.M. at the Walla Walla City Hall Council Chambers; 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA (N. 3rd Avenue and Rose Street). Members of the public may also view and participate in this meeting by using the Zoom meeting link: https://bit.ly/3t3oI5U, or by calling 253-215-8782 and entering meeting ID number 811 4947 8974.
The purpose of this Public Hearing is to consider the draft 2022-2027 Capital Facilities Plan (CFP).
1. Applicant: City of Walla Walla
2. Location and description of proposed action: Non-project Action. The 6-year capital facilities plan identifies a list and schedule of capital expenditures for City Facilities. The CFP applies city wide.
The Planning Commission Packet (including staff report along with exhibits), with all submitted documents will be available for review at the front counter of the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department, 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362 approximately one week prior to the Public Hearing as well as on the City’s website at https://www.wallawallawa.gov/government/development-services/public-notice.
Individuals who need auxiliary aids for effective communication are encouraged to make their needs and preferences known by contacting the Human Resources Department at 527-4475 prior to October 19, 2021.
(Pub. Oct. 8, 2021)
