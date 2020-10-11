City of Walla Walla Public Hearing Notice File# CPA-20-0002
Notice is hereby given on October 9, 2020, by the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department that a public hearing will be held on the application described in this notice by the City of Walla Walla Planning Commission on November 2, 2020 at 7 P.M. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this will be a virtual meeting. Members of the public are invited to participate via Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83345145196, Meeting ID: 833 4514 5196, dial in: 253-215-8782.
The purpose of this Public Hearing is to consider the draft 2021-2026 Capital Facilities Plan (CFP).
1. Applicant: City of Walla Walla
2. Location and description of proposed action:
Non-project Action. The 6-year capital facilities plan identifies a list and schedule of capital expenditures for City Facilities. The CFP applies city wide. With the City Service Center building closed to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions, the application/proposal documents may be reviewed by arrangement by contacting the Development Services Department at 509-524-4710 or emailing: permits@wallawallawa.gov or visiting the city’s website at https://www.wallawallawa.gov/government/development-services/public-notice.
Individuals who need auxiliary aids for effective communication are encouraged to make their needs and preferences known by contacting the Human Resources Department at 527-4475 prior to October 30, 2020.
