Call for Public Comments
2019 Obligation Report for the 2019-2024
Metropolitan and Regional Transportation Improvement Program (M/RTIP)
A draft of the 2019 Obligation Report for the Walla Walla Valley Metropolitan and Regional Transportation Improvement Program (WWV M/RTIP) will be available for public review February 18 through March 2, 2020 at the Walla Walla Library, Waitsburg City Hall, Milton-Freewater Library, WWVMPO/SRTPO Office, and on the WWVMPO website at https://wwvmpo.org/public-participation.html. All comments are due to the WWVMPO by noon on March 2, 2020.
(Pub. Feb. 19, 2020)