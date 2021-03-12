NOTICE OF 15-DAY PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD
CITY OF WALLA WALLA
CDBG 2020 CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL PERFORMANCE EVALUATION REPORT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Walla Walla’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program’s 2020 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) is available for review on the city’s website, http://bit.ly/CAPER2020. Copies of the plan are available upon request at the City of Walla Walla Support Services Department, 15 N. 3rd Ave., Walla Walla, WA, 99362, by calling 509-527-4540 or by writing jbeckmeyer@wallawallawa.gov. Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing may make a request by calling the Washington State Relay at 7-1-1. Written comments on the CAPER will be accepted through March 30, 2021 at the Support Services Department.
Si necesita esta o cualquier otra información acerca del Informe Anual de Evaluación de Rendimiento de 2020 del Programa de Desarrollo Comunitario en español puede hablar con Jennifer al 509-524-4496.
Dated this 12th day of March, 2021. (Pub. Mar. 12, 2021)