COLLEGE PLACE -
Public Auction/Landlord Lien Foreclosure Sale – 7/10/20 @ 10 AM – 1978 KIT 52/14 mobile home, 1998 Ford Taurus, 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser – Country Estates Sp. 100, 913 SE Robin Dr – Ph: 509-386-2234
(Pub. June 26 & July 3, 2020)
