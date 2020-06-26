COLLEGE PLACE -
Public Auction/Landlord Lien Foreclosure Sale – 7/10/20 @ 10 AM – 1978 KIT 52/14 mobile home, 1998 Ford Taurus, 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser – Country Estates Sp. 100, 913 SE Robin Dr – Ph: 509-386-2234
(Pub. June 26 & July 3, 2020)
COLLEGE PLACE -
Public Auction/Landlord Lien Foreclosure Sale – 7/10/20 @ 10 AM – 1978 KIT 52/14 mobile home, 1998 Ford Taurus, 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser – Country Estates Sp. 100, 913 SE Robin Dr – Ph: 509-386-2234
(Pub. June 26 & July 3, 2020)
Another 25 people have been identified as having COVID-19 in Umatilla Co… Click or tap here to read more
Local residents who don’t follow a state mandate to wear masks could be … Click or tap here to read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Walla Walla County has now had 147 residents test positive for COVID-19,… Click or tap here to read more
Eight more residents of Umatilla County have tested positive for COVID-1… Click or tap here to read more
A massive livestream concert tonight includes a Walla Walla nonprofit am… Click or tap here to read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.